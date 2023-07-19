Astral's latest campaign for TruBuild Brand focuses on waterproofing solutions

The campaign emphasizes on brand's commitment to protecting homes and commercial places from water ingress.
Astral has introduced a captivating digital advertising campaign showcasing the revamped TruBuild brand. This campaign underscores the brand's dedication to safeguarding residential and commercial spaces from water infiltration, featuring a range of rebranded TruBuild products. The advertisement cleverly combines humor and informative content to captivate and engage the audience.
TruBuild introduces a captivating digital advertising campaign showcasing the revamped brand. The "Tip Tip nahi, TruBuild” campaign emphasizes the brand's commitment to protecting homes and commercial places from water ingress, featuring a range of rebranded TruBuild products. In honor of this milestone, TruBuild now sports a fresh logo and tagline, while boasting a unique color identity that combines trust-inspiring blue with the vibrancy of orange, representing energy and determination. The advertisement cleverly combines humor and informative content to captivate and engage the audience, effectively highlighting the importance of a trustworthy waterproofing solution provided by TruBuild products like Floor Tile Adhesive, Wall Adhesive, Rooftect Advanced, Aqualock, Epoxy, etc.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Saumya Engineer, VP, Astral, said, “Our primary goal with the new digital campaign is to reveal the revitalized TruBuild brand and highlight its impressive range of products and capabilities. Through a compelling advertisement, we aim to humorously and powerfully depict the challenges customer and user face when dealing with waterproofing failures. Our extensive selection of TruBuild products provides a dependable and efficient solution, empowering individuals to regain control over their living spaces and stop worrying about water ingress /water leakage issues.”
The digital campaign will be extensively distributed across various social media platforms. The visually engaging advertisement effectively captures the essence of the Astral TruBuild brand and strongly appeals to individuals and homeowners in search of a reliable and advanced waterproofing solution.