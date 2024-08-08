Astroyogi launches new campaign to help Gen Z make tough choices

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign is live across digital platforms and broadcasted across Delhi/NCR and the Rajasthan region.
Astroyogi, a Astrotech platform has launched a new digital campaign featuring three short video films, centers on the tagline #Gyaani toh bahut hai, par Yogi Sirf Ek.
This fresh and vibrant campaign speaks directly to the GenZ audience, highlighting the importance of seeking guidance from verified professional astrology consultants for life's pivotal decisions. Whether its career moves, marriage prospects, or relationship challenges, Astroyogi positions itself as the go-to platform for accurate, well-calculated astrological advice from experts who have passed a rigorous 4-step verification process.
The three-part video series showcases relatable scenarios where young individuals face crucial life choices. In the first video, two friends discuss career prospects. One advocates for the allure of foreign shores, while the other, guided by Astroyogi's insights, chooses to stay rooted in his motherland. This decision is swiftly validated when a promising job offer materializes, showcasing how Astroyogi's predictions align with real-
The second video portrays a heartwarming mother-daughter dialogue about marriage. While the mother pushes for a seemingly perfect match abroad, the daughter stands firm in her choice, backed by Astroyogi's forecast. The timely call from her preferred partner not only affirms her decision but also highlights how Astroyogi's guidance can bridge generational gaps and cultural expectations.
The third video captures the nuances of modern relationships. A young woman, despite facing a rocky patch with her partner, holds onto hope inspired by Astroyogi's consultation. Her faith is rewarded when her boyfriend calls, demonstrating how Astroyogi's insights can provide clarity in matters of the heart. In each scenario, Astroyogi's consultations prove instrumental in guiding these individuals towards positive and joyous outcomes, affirming the platform's reliability and accuracy.
Meena Kapoor, founder and CEO of Astroyogi, said, "In today's fast-paced world, young people are constantly bombarded with advice from all quarters. Our new campaign cuts through this chaos, offering a beacon of trusted guidance rooted in verified astrological expertise. We've implemented a stringent 4-step testing process to ensure only the most qualified astrologers make it to our platform. This, combined with our money-back guarantee, underscores our commitment to providing #asliadvice since 2001. At Astroyogi, we're not just predicting futures; we're empowering individuals to shape their destinies with confidence, backed by insights from thoroughly vetted professionals."
The campaign's lighthearted tone and relatable situations are designed to appeal to younger audiences while emphasising the real-world impact of Astroyogi's services. It showcases how the platform's insights from verified experts can bring clarity and confidence to life's big decisions. This campaign will be launched in a phased manner, with each of the three video films being released at strategic intervals to maintain engagement and build anticipation. The campaign is live across digital platforms and broadcasted across Delhi/NCR and the Rajasthan region. The campaign will be supported by a robust promotional strategy, including social media activations, influencer collaborations, and targeted advertising, to maximise reach and impact.