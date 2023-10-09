ASUS India's new campaign 'Khelon Ka Pitara' encourages millennials to rediscover their passion for gaming

Conceptualised by the Whizzstudios, the video opens with a heartwarming scene featuring a father-son duo engaged in playful banter.
ASUS India, a Taiwanese technology giant and the leading gaming brand in India, has launched the new campaign “Khelon Ka Pitara'' featuring Ronit Roy as the protagonist. The campaign takes viewers on an emotional journey, exploring how millennials have witnessed the transformation of gaming devices in the country. The brand is trying to evoke the excitement and joy that millennials felt when they were playing games as kids, in order to inspire them to start playing again. The goal is to reignite their passion for gaming with the hashtag #ResumewithAlly.
The video campaign traces the evolution from the early days of handheld battery-powered devices to exhilarating multiplayer gaming marathons in cyber cafes, weaving a narrative that mirrors the growth of gaming technology over the past few decades. It not only showcases the competitive spirit but also captures the deep sense of satisfaction and joy experienced while immersing in the world of gaming.
Commenting on the launch of “Khelon Ka Pitara,” Paramjeet Singh, marketing head consumer PC & gaming, Systems Group at Asus India said, “In the dynamic landscape of technological evolution proliferating across human generations, we are proud to introduce our latest campaign, "Khelon Ka Pitara. The campaign is designed to establish a meaningful connection with the millennials, who were the first generation to start gaming and facilitate a bridge to their Gen Z and Alpha kids, who are currently immersed in the advanced stage of gaming. ROG Ally along with this campaign signifies a distinctive and shared gaming affinity between the millennial generation and their progeny, aiming to foster mutual interest in gaming, bridging the generational gap and creating a lasting bond amongst them.”
Conceptualised by the Whizzstudios, the video opens with a heartwarming scene featuring a father-son duo engaged in playful banter. The son engrossed in playing on the ROG Ally, while the father, eager to join in, asks his son to share the handheld console. The son hesitates, believing his father might be out of touch with gaming, but the father's nostalgic recollections transport them both through the years of shared gaming experiences. The video culminates with Ronit Roy, the father figure, inspiring viewers to rekindle their gaming journeys.