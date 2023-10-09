ASUS India's new campaign 'Khelon Ka Pitara' encourages millennials to rediscover their passion for gaming

Commenting on the launch of “Khelon Ka Pitara,” Paramjeet Singh, marketing head consumer PC & gaming, Systems Group at Asus India said, “In the dynamic landscape of technological evolution proliferating across human generations, we are proud to introduce our latest campaign, "Khelon Ka Pitara. The campaign is designed to establish a meaningful connection with the millennials, who were the first generation to start gaming and facilitate a bridge to their Gen Z and Alpha kids, who are currently immersed in the advanced stage of gaming. ROG Ally along with this campaign signifies a distinctive and shared gaming affinity between the millennial generation and their progeny, aiming to foster mutual interest in gaming, bridging the generational gap and creating a lasting bond amongst them.”