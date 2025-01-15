ASUS partners with Zepto for quick accessory delivery

In a bid to meet the evolving demands of modern consumers for convenience, ASUS, the Taiwanese tech giant, has joined hands with the quick commerce platform Zepto to provide swift delivery of its popular accessories’ lineup in major cities including NCR, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, starting today.

This collaboration aims to enhance the accessibility of ASUS products, redefining customer convenience in the process. The range of accessories available includes premium mouse and keyboards designed to elevate your setup to the next level.

ASUS is now taking a step further to align with modern lifestyles and minimise consumer wait time through this collaboration. With over 30% of urban consumers in India now turning to quick commerce platforms for tech products, ASUS aims to leverage this trend and strengthen its market presence, particularly in metro cities where rapid delivery services are becoming the norm.

Speaking on the partnership, Arnold SU, vice-president of consumer and gaming PC, ASUS India said, “Considering the rise in demand for ultra-fast deliveries particularly in urban areas where consumers are increasingly turning to quick commerce platforms, ASUS is keen to tap into this trend to deliver unparalleled convenience. Moreover, 2024 was a defining year for ASUS in the accessories segment, with the exceptional response to our accessory portfolio underscoring its significance as a key growth driver. As a brand committed to innovation and elevating the consumer experience, entering the quick commerce space with Zepto is a natural next step. This partnership goes beyond just fast delivery – it's about ensuring our customers have instant access to the tools they need, solidifying our promise of accessibility.”

The launch of ASUS’ accessories on Zepto is part of its larger commitment to address evolving consumer expectations. By adopting quick commerce as a distribution channel, ASUS is addressing the growing demand and setting a new standard for accessibility. Building on this momentum, ASUS also plans to expand its presence on other quick commerce platforms such as Blinkit and Instamart further broadening its reach and ensuring greater accessibility for consumers across India.