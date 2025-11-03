At 60, SRK’s legacy as a favourite of marketers continues to shine

On 2 November 2025, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday- marking six decades of life and more than three decades in the film industry, having made his major-breakthrough in the early-1990s. With a career that spans romantic classics, villain-turns, mass entertainers and global box-office phenomena, Khan remains one of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars.

In a birthday treat for fans, Red Chillies Entertainment unveiled the teaser for SRK’s upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The teaser shows him in a gritty, silver-haired avatar declaring: “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam — KING.”

The film is slated for release in 2026 under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. It’s being billed as a large-scale action thriller and a new phase in SRK’s rich filmography after Pathaan (2023) and Jawan (2023). He also made a cameo in Aryan Khan’s OTT series The Bads of Bollywood and lent significant marketing support for it.

Here are 6 campaigns that chart the evolution of brand SRK- each representing a milestone in his journey from an aspirational newcomer to a cultural icon.

1) Hyundai

When Hyundai entered India in 1998 with the Santro, the brand was not well known in the country. Then the car maker chose Shah Rukh Khan as its ambassador- his warmth and middle-class appeal helped turn the Santro into a symbol of aspiration. The partnership, which began with the Santro, has endured for over 25 years, with SRK later launching models like the Creta and the Santro facelift in 2018, making it one of India’s longest-running celebrity-brand associations.

2) Lux

As the brand ambassador of Lux, SRK brought glamour and star-power to a category often led by actresses. Khan appeared in a beauty soap commercial alongside Bollywood’s leading ladies, playfully challenging gender stereotypes. At a time when most male stars steered clear of such roles, he embraced self-parody with charm, showcasing a mix of sophistication and humor that reinforced why brands continue to trust his versatility.

Also Read- SRK came early, the bathtub didn’t: The story behind Lux’s iconic ad

3) Pepsi

At the peak of his career, with consecutive hits like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shah Rukh Khan became one of Pepsi’s most sought-after brand ambassadors. His first ad for the brand featured his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-stars Kajol and Rani Mukerji, along with a young Shahid Kapoor. At the time, SRK was among the highest-paid celebrity endorsers for Pepsi, cementing his status as Bollywood’s ultimate youth icon.

4) Nokia

When mobile phones began to become lifestyle statements, SRK’s endorsement of Nokia added credibility and connectivity to the brand. His mass-appeal lent trust to a product category evolving fast.

5) Frooti

Frooti brought Shah Rukh Khan on board as its brand ambassador in 2013, launching a cheerful ad that showed him enjoying carefree moments with children, celebrating the simple joy of mangoes on a hot summer day.

His punch-line delivery and cheerful persona helped the brand embed within popular youth culture.

6) Dish TV

As digital-satellite TV began to boom, SRK’s endorsement of DishTV helped bridge the transition for consumers. His involvement communicated reliability, innovation and the promise of entertainment.

In 2024, SRK became the face of Castrol India, anchoring campaigns across TV, print and digital that highlight high-performance automotive lubricants. In June 2024, he partnered with Myntra to front the “Trend IRL” campaign aimed at younger shoppers. And in May 2025 he joined hands with jewellery label Candere (by Kalyan Jewellers) to help position modern lifestyle jewellery for Gen Z and millennials.

From his debut in the early-1990s to celebrating his 60th birthday in 2025, SRK’s journey exemplifies reinvention, mass-appeal and brand-value.