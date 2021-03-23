At-home testing, discounted medicines and free doctor consults: 1mg touts subscription-based ‘Care Plan’…

… Along with e-pharma brands, it takes on the likes of Practo and Apollo24x7 with its doctor consults offering.
1mg’s new spot made by Spring Marketing Capital, where it touts its ‘Care Plan’, is aimed to cure three ailments many patients face frequently – going out to get their tests done (diabetes test in the ad), doctor’s consultation, and best discounts on medicines that are home-delivered.
Founded in April 2015, 1mg is one of India’s leading e-pharmacy companies. Like its category, 1mg is also enjoying an upward trajectory.
As per a white paper from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), there was approximately 2.5x growth (about 8.8 million) in the number of households using e-pharmacy services in the COVID-induced lockdown period.
It is estimated that the e-pharmacy penetration level is likely to reach 1.4x of its pre-COVID household estimates by FY 25. E-pharmacy in India will be able to tap approximately 70 million households by FY 25.
Some leading players in the space, other than 1mg, include Netmeds, Amazon Pharmacy, PharmEasy.
The 1mg ‘Care Plan’ is a one-time payment product that offers you additional discounts (over the ones available to everyone) on every order, free delivery across India, and a free lab test. The tests mentioned on the website include complete blood count, and diabetes screening.
It’s interesting to read the ‘doctor consultation’ offering from 1mg. Practo, a doctor consultation app, became popular during the lockdowns last year when it started offering video consults with doctors.
Even the Apollo 24x7 app offered video consults with doctors last year.
Apart from the aforementioned spot, 1mg has also released two spots that focus on two crucial aspects of e-pharmacies: genuine products and timely delivery.
