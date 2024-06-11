Ather Energy appoints Tilt Brand Solutions as its brand and communications agency

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Tilt Brand Solutions will develop a comprehensive creative strategy for Ather's new line of products.
Ather Energy, an electric scooter manufacturers, has partnered with Tilt Brand Solutions as its brand and communications agency, for its upcoming product line. A part of Quotient Ventures, Tilt Brand Solutions is a Mumbai-based brand and communications consultancy.
Founded in 2013, Ather Energy recently completed ten years of designing, manufacturing and selling smart electric two-wheelers and establishing the EV ecosystem in the country. The newest launch, the Rizta, which has been designed keeping the Indian family in mind, marks Ather’s entrance into the family scooter segment.
Ather has partnered with Tilt Brand Solutions to develop a comprehensive creative strategy for its new line of products, entailing the strategising and execution of brand communication planning, management and communication for the same.
Ravneet Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy says, “We are thrilled to welcome Tilt as our agency partners, as we enter the next phase of our growth journey. Joe and his team bring a potent combination of deep strategic thinking and a sharp creative approach, and together we hope to engage with consumers in new and meaningful ways. We are super-excited about this partnership and look forward to shaping the future of mobility.”
Joseph (Joe) George, founder and group chairman, Quotient Ventures adds, “We are thrilled to partner Ather for this critical addition to their portfolio. We are grateful to them for placing their faith in us to disrupt the market and expand their reach and footprint across the nation. As an agency, working alongside not just the pioneers in mobility of the future, but also such a passionate bunch, is both exciting and fulfilling.”