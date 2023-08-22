Ather Energy launches 'Quick. Quicker. Ather.' campaign for Electric Mobility

Conceptualised by Ather’s in-house creative team, the film has been produced by Vanilla Films.
Ather Energy, India's leading electric scooter brand, has officially launched its latest campaign, Quick. Quicker. Ather. This campaign sets out to reshape perceptions of speed and innovation within the realm of electric mobility.
The crux of the campaign centers around Ather's flagship offerings, the 450X and 450S, which are set to revolutionize the performance scooter category with an outstanding product lineup. Infused with a playful touch, the campaign underscores Ather's claim as the fastest scooter on the road. Distinguished by their hybrid aluminum chassis, meticulously calibrated 48:52 weight distribution, and lower center of gravity, the 450 Series guarantees a poised and stable ride.
Commenting on the campaign, Pranesh Urs, VP Marketing Ather Energy, said, The 450 Series has such a unique sonic personality (Wheee) that you'll always hear an Ather first before you see one. And most often, the scooter flies past real quick before you could catch a glimpse of it. This insight led to the conception of our new brand campaign Quick. Quick
Film Credits
Written by - Garima Pugalia (Ather Energy)
Creative Lead - Deepesh Rajani (Ather Energy)
Creative Director - Krishnanunni Warrier (Ather Energy)
Creative Production - Rajat Sharma (Ather Energy)
Brand Manager - Vijaykumar MP (Ather Energy)
Production House: Vanilla Films
Producer: Vinit Bhatt
Director: Harshik Suraiya
Associate Director: Chintan Pandav
Director of Photography: Siddharth Diwan
Production Designer: Nida Diwan
Music Director: Subhajit Mukherjee