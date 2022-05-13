Ather Energy, the principal sponsor of the Gujarat Titans IPL team launches a new campaign

Nilay Chandra, VP - Charging Infrastructure and Marketing - Ather Energy, said, “We are thrilled to see our partners qualify for the playoffs in the IPL. It is the desire to challenge and disrupt the respective fields that brought us together, and this film celebrates the success of both brands. The scale and reach of IPL has provided us with a great opportunity to rapidly drive awareness about EVs across the country. This has also helped us in enhancing brand visibility across new geographies. The response to our scooters has been phenomenal, the company registered the highest ever monthly sales in April 2022 and the booking orders for the Ather 450X is growing at a rate of 25% quarter-on-quarter. "