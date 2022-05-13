Ather Energy, the principal sponsor of the Gujarat Titans IPL team launches a new campaign

The film will be run on digital and OTT platforms.
As Gujarat Titans cement their position in the playoffs of the 2022 IPL season, Ather Energy, India’s leading electric scooter manufacturer, has released a new brand film celebrating its successful partnership as principal sponsor of the new IPL franchise. The film directed by Rajaram Rajendran, features Ather Energy and Gujarat Titans coming together and challenging the status quo in their respective fields. The video will be featured across Digital and OTT platforms.
The 40-second video highlights the similarities between the two brands, which bind them together. Being newcomers in their respective fields, both the brands share the same energy, ambition, courage, and nerves to challenge the highly competitive environments. The two young brands have come together to make the game more electric. Rajaram Rajendran has collaborated with Ather Energy in the past for the introductory video of the Ather 450X film released in 2020. The new celebratory film has been directed virtually with the players within the Covid Bio-Bubble in Mumbai.
Nilay Chandra, VP - Charging Infrastructure and Marketing - Ather Energy, said, “We are thrilled to see our partners qualify for the playoffs in the IPL. It is the desire to challenge and disrupt the respective fields that brought us together, and this film celebrates the success of both brands. The scale and reach of IPL has provided us with a great opportunity to rapidly drive awareness about EVs across the country. This has also helped us in enhancing brand visibility across new geographies. The response to our scooters has been phenomenal, the company registered the highest ever monthly sales in April 2022 and the booking orders for the Ather 450X is growing at a rate of 25% quarter-on-quarter. "
Col. Arvinder Singh, chief operating officer - Gujarat Titans, said, “Becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season is a great feeling for us. Achieving this milestone in our first season makes it all the more special. We are marking this as our ‘Season of Firsts’ and Ather have been a great partner through the journey. We share a commitment to excellence and those values reflect in this film.”
(We got this information in a press release).