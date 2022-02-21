Ather Energy’s digital campaign marks partnership with Kerala Blasters

The ad aims to build awareness for the company’s flagship product - the Ather 450X - in Kerala.
Ather Energy has rolled out a new digital campaign, titled ‘Kali Ini Electric’, to mark its partnership with Kerala Blasters FC for the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Ather’s campaign film aims to build recognition for its electric scooters in Kerala, and establish a seamless connection between their flagship product - the Ather 450X - and the people of the South Indian state.
Kerala Blasters FC has many fan across the globe. These fans have been known to go to great lengths to support their favourite team. The campaign plays on the inherent love and passion the people of Kerala have for football and their favourite sports teams.
The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Stark Communications. It uses a background voice-over in the style of the famous Malayalam commentator Shaiju Damodaran, to showcase the beauty of an electric game on the football pitch.
As per the brand, the Ather 450X has received great response from the people Kerala. Hence, it is an important market for the company.
The ad garnered over 2.5 lakh views across social media platforms, on the first day of its release.