Ather Rizta comes to rescue of laaptaa lady's laaptaa husband

Imagine all the siblings who would not be lost if they were empowered with location sharing during the Kumb Melas of yore.

Now imagine location sharing with your two-wheeler. Use cases abound. You are on your way to pick a friend up for lunch, just share the scooter’s location with the friend. No more ‘let me know when you are 5 minutes away’.

In this new ad for e-scooter brand Ather’s family scooter Rizta, Nitanshi Goel of Laapataa Ladies fame is trying to locate her husband who is now laapataa in the middle of a shopping trip. Ather’s location sharing feature comes to the rescue of this couple that’s trying to find each other.

Ather’s ads promoting the location sharing feature in the past have demonstrated how this facility could help women traveling alone late at night. The scooter’s location can be sent to a family member to keep them updated.

This is among Ather’s latest ads for Rizta that showcase the scooter in a family setting. A few months ago, Rizta was shown to be a perfect riding companion for a mother and child—the auto hold feature on inclines helps a mother share a spontaneous moment with her child. Before that an elderly couple was shown using the scooter’s Google maps feature to navigate new roads.

The Rizta is the first scooter from the Ather stable to be pitched as a “family scooter”. One that is meant to look more like a traditional scooter and not a futuristic vehicle with sharp lines, a lean frame, angular lights etc. The Rizta is broad in its frame, lower in height than the Ather 450 series and has flat panels. The seat is long and can accommodate a pillion rider and is comfortable for tall riders too.