Atif Aslam ignites passion with the ICC Men's Champions Trophy '25 song

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the release of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 official song, ‘Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke’, by singer Atif Aslam. With 12 days until the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, the song release adds to the buildup for the 15-match tournament from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and the UAE.

The official song for the event is produced by Abdullah Siddiqui, with lyrics penned by Adnan Dhool and Asfandyar Asad. The music video showcases Pakistan’s culture, from streets to stadiums, highlighting the nation’s passion for cricket. The eight teams will compete in 15 matches over 19 days for the title.

Lead singer Atif Aslam said, “‘I am very fond of cricket and I always wanted to be a fast bowler. Having the passion and understanding of the game - I feel connected to the adrenaline of the crowd, their cheers and the feeling of being a fan. I used to wait for matches, in particular the India versus Pakistan game which was always full of emotions and sentimental value. And that is why I am very excited to have been a part of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 official song.”

On the launch of the song, ICC chief commercial officer, Anurag Dahiya said, “Excitement is building ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and today we are delighted to launch the official event song. With 12 days to go until the start of the event, fans can expect a song that represents the Pakistan identity and a true celebration of the Champions Trophy. We encourage fans to get their tickets now and not miss out.”

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Tournament Director and PCB chief operating officer Sumair Ahmad Syed said: "With the launch of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 official song, we mark another thrilling milestone on the road to this global spectacle. Atif Aslam, a powerhouse of Pakistani music, has delivered blockbuster anthems for the PSL, and we have no doubt that this song will set the stage on fire. As excitement builds, we are confident that fans - especially in Pakistan - will rally behind all the teams, filling the stadiums with electrifying energy and passion for the game.”