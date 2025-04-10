Atlys and MakeMyTrip’s uncanny ad tropes: Bollywood meets Swiss Alps

Bollywood has long embraced a charming fantasy—song sequences where lovers, dressed in vibrant outfits, suddenly burst into dance in snow-covered mountains, often set in Switzerland or a picturesque European village. Thanks to filmmakers such as Yash Raj, it continues to influence Bollywood movies, such as Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani (2023).

Two recent ad campaigns have cleverly tapped into this cinematic quirk, each with its own modern spin.

Atlys, a visa application platform, rolled out a smart and satirical print campaign that nods to this iconic Bollywood trend.

It highlights the contrast between reel and real life: while movie stars are magically transported to the Swiss Alps, ordinary Indian travellers are often bogged down by the complex and costly process of securing a Schengen visa.

Atlys positions itself as the facilitator of this dream, promising a smoother, faster visa application process so that people can go from screen envy to alpine reality.

Meanwhile, MakeMyTrip adopted a more glamorous approach. In its latest campaign, Bollywood power duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh embrace the vibrant essence of the 80s and 90s in full Bollywood regalia.

As they groove to a peppy number, they’re suddenly transported to a beach and then to the Swiss Alps. When Bhatt asks, “Yahan kaise pahunche?” Singh says, “MakeMyTrip is spotlighting its international travel deals as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.”

Both ads draw on the same legendary Bollywood theme—the enchanting journey to Europe. Atlys addresses the complexities of visa processes, while MakeMyTrip emphasises cost-effectiveness and convenience.

However, beneath the nostalgia and glamour, lies a stark travel reality. While Indian outbound travel continues to soar, many travellers are increasingly choosing destinations with easier entry requirements.

The process of obtaining visas for several European countries remains a major hurdle—marked by extensive paperwork, high fees, and long wait times.

In 2023 alone, Indian travellers faced a Schengen visa rejection rate of around 20%, resulting in financial setbacks. According to reports, the total estimated loss from these rejected applications was a staggering 12.1 million euros.

As these ads show, the Bollywood-style fantasy of being whisked away to Europe still holds strong in the Indian imagination.

But in real life, the complexities and costs associated with obtaining visas for West European and North American countries are prompting many Indian travellers to explore East European and Nordic destinations that offer more accessible and economical travel opportunities, such as Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Norway.