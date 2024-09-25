Atlys awards creative mandate to The Voice Company after competitive pitch process

Last week, Atly’s marketing head Santosh Hegde that he had shortlisted three agencies from 153 applicants after the LinkedIn pitch call. Today, the head of the marketing of the company announced that the visa and immigration platform Atlys has selected The Voice Company, led by Bodhisatwa Dasgupta, as its creative agency following a competitive pitch process, as per a LinkedIn post.
The post also highlighted that the decision comes after a week-long engagement that saw over 200 creative agencies express interest in collaborating with Atlys, after the brand’s call for “young, non-cold” creative minds.
The pitch process resulted in a final shortlist of three agencies, who were tasked with developing a creative strategy under tight deadlines. One additional agency had to withdraw due to prior client commitments. After reviewing the submissions, The Voice Company emerged as the clear winner.