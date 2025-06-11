Atlys links visa prep to dad’s punctuality in new campaign

Atlys, a visa processing platform, is marking Father’s Day with a film focused on fathers as the timekeepers in Indian households.
In the ad, Atlys draws a parallel between the way fathers meticulously prepare for life's small(and big) events and the brand's own approach to visa processing. The result? A visual rollercoaster that's equal parts chaos and calm, much like dads themselves.
The ad taps into a universal Indian experience: a father who’s always two steps ahead, never breaks a sweat, and makes everyone else look like they’re chasing a moving train.
The ad shows a father waking up before his alarm, with the line: "Atlys is worried. It has competition." He gets dressed before sunrise and picks up the newspaper before it arrives. As the family rushes to get ready for a 6 PM event, he stays calm, already ready since 2 PM. When the son travels, his documents are organised in multiple detailed systems only the dad understands. The film ends with the line: “Indian dads are 100% on time. Atlys is 99.2%.”
"The Indian dad is an institution, part drill sergeant, part zen master. We wanted to have fun with that idea while showing people exactly what Atlys stands for. No drama, No delays. Just damn good paperwork," said Santosh Hegde, head of marketing at Atlys. "The tone is intentionally cheeky and familiar because let's face it, every Indian kid has lived this film."
"We didn't need metaphors, dads are the metaphor," said Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys. "They represent what we've always aimed to be: ready before time, calm in chaos and borderline clairvoyant about getting things right. That's how we run Atlys."
The visual language borrows from modern meme aesthetics: tight frames, locked shots, and blink-and-you'll-miss-it details, all working to mirror the manic precision that dads and Atlys share.
The campaign strikes a chord with anyone who's watched their father turn punctuality into performance art. It's advertising that doesn't overthink itself, choosing instead to celebrate the beautifully obsessive world of Indian dads while positioning Atlys as the logical heir to that legacy of getting things done right and on time.