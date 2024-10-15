Atlys promises visas on time in new brand campaign

Atlys, a visa processing platform, has unveiled its first-ever brand campaign. The campaign encapsulates atlys’ dedication to delivering on its promise—“Visas on time, guaranteed”. It speaks directly to a new generation of travelers who value convenience and efficiency, ensuring peace of mind for anyone planning their next adventure.

Featuring two humorous ads, the campaign spotlights the often awkward moments travelers face when immersing themselves in new cultures. These scenarios highlight atlys' ability to simplify one of the most stressful parts of international travel — getting a visa on time. While the onus of adopting the local cultural norms, is on the travelers themselves!

In The French Menu, an Indian couple is baffled by a French waiter at a Parisian café, rattling off the menu in rapid French. As the couple exchange helpless glances, the punchline lands with the voiceover: “Learning the local language—on you. Getting your visa on time—on us.”

The second ad, The Man in Japan, takes place in a traditional sushi restaurant in Japan, where Brij, an Indian traveler, struggles hilariously with chopsticks. Just as he finally manages to pick up a piece of sushi, it slips and lands awkwardly on the table much to the amusement of a local Japanese patron. The playful voiceover follows: “Learning to use chopsticks—on you. Getting your visa on time—on us.”

“Our first brand campaign is a statement of intent of what we stand for — making sure that your visa is never the thing holding you back. While travel can be full of surprises, we want travelers to know they can always count on us for a seamless visa process. It's about more than just logistics; it's about delivering peace of mind. So you can focus on spending time on the more fun stuff, like picking up local cultural norms and practices” said Santosh Hegde, head of marketing at atlys.

The campaign will be launched on YouTube and leveraged across atlys’ owned social media channels to engage global audiences.