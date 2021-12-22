^atom network partners with Netflix for global launch campaign of 'The Witcher' S2

The gruesome monster Myriapod will be seen crashing into screens, jumping over buildings, and giving a new dimension to 3D DOOH.
Global independent agency network by The Network has partnered with leading streaming platform Netflix to launch the second season of its series ‘The Witcher’. The global campaign will be executed in 400 markets across five continents.
The gruesome monster Myriapod will be seen crashing into the screens, jumping over buildings, smashing glasses, and giving a new dimension to 3D digital out-of-home (DOOH) boards across major footfall areas in Italy, Thailand, New York in the US, Denmark, and The Netherlands.
The massive multi-channel campaign is a product of new-age boundaryless network agencies - Mr. Positive, ^atom, Founders, Mortier Brigade, Setters, and Boys & Girls.
The 3D installation in Bangkok, Thailand is a 6,000 square feet augmented reality (AR) experience immersing viewers in ‘The Witcher’ world, featuring the Myriapod jumping from building to building.
Other elements of the campaign include a 16-foot snow globe and an interactive Instagram AR filter.
Per Pedersen, founder, by The Network, said, “The ^atom network played a pivotal role in creating an attention grappling campaign for ‘The Witcher’ Season Two (S2). Especially the use of deep 3D LED screens can be attributed to the awesome team in India.”
Yash Kulshresth, CCO at ^atom network, added, “This global campaign is an excellent example of by The Network's vision. The power of independent agencies working together is massive. We are proud to see these ideas live with the ever-inspiring team of Per, Checha, Tanya, Mortier, Mr. Positive, Setters, and Boys & Girls. It is just the beginning of a new-age global powerhouse.”