^atom network wins branding and creative mandate for Davinta Financial Services

Davinta Financial Services, which is all set to revolutionise the fintech sector by building financial services for the millions of underserved consumers across India, has appointed ^ a t o m network after a multi-agency selection process.
Davinta is an AI powered digital platform that brings together various FIs and NBFCs creating financial ecosystems . It will soon roll out its services nationally and reach to every nook and corner of 'Bharat'. The services will cover every financial need from lending, insurance, investing and cash based services for underserved and unserved Indians.
The men behind this vision are Raj Vattikuti, who is a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist based in the silicon valley and Ravi Garikipati (Ex-CTO of Flipkart).
Speaking on his vision and appointing ^ a t o m, Ravi says...”Financial services for the underserved in India is steeped in legacy that stifles inclusion. Raj and I are on a mission to improve and transform the lives of underserved through financial inclusion enabled by technology. Our approach puts the customer at the centre and creates products around them by understanding their needs, hopes and aspirations. This is fundamentally different from the traditional ‘one size fits all’ approach in financial services.”
^ a t o m team understood our vision and we are very excited to partner with them as we scale up to make an impact on millions of lives across the country.
On working with Davinta, Abhik Santara, Director and CEO of ^ a t o m mentioned- “There is much to learn from Ravi, and we are fortunate to associate with theis passionate and ambitious team team to work on the brand, ground up. The opportunity to partner with something as grand and vital to India's growth makes us proud and nervous at the same time. It's a huge responsibility and indeed a very prestigious one. We have started working on the agenda and will soon launch the identity of this new brand”