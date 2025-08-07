Attention outperforms VTR by 8X on brand recall: Study

Snapchat, in collaboration with WPP Media and attention analytics firm Lumen Research, has released ‘Attention Advantage’. With over 3,000 Indian participants and input from top brands across FMCG, auto, fashion, and QSR sectors, the study highlights how genuine, visual attention drives stronger brand outcomes than conventional digital metrics.

The research aims to shift the way marketers plan campaigns by introducing new attention-focused metrics and strategies tailored for India’s 377 million-strong Gen Z audience — a group expected to command $2 trillion in spending power by 2035.

Key findings: Attention trumps legacy metrics

The study shows a strong link between visual attention — where users are actually looking at an ad — and business outcomes:

A 5% increase in attention can lead to 2X improvement in brand perception.



Attention is 8X more predictive of brand recall and 4X more predictive of brand favourability than View-Through Rate (VTR).



Sustained attention (>3 seconds) drives stronger engagement, but impact plateaus after 9 seconds.

New Metrics for a New Media Reality

To help brands measure and plan better, the study introduces two new metrics:

APM (Attention Per Mille): Measures how many seconds of attention an ad receives per 1,000 impressions.



Cost per APM: Tracks the true cost-efficiency of gaining quality attention.



Together, these metrics offer a new framework for attention-based media planning across platforms.

Snapchat Leads in Gen Z Engagement

According to the study, Snapchat delivers 2X more attention than traditional digital platforms — driven largely by its immersive user experience and popular AR Lenses.

AR Lenses emerged as the top format for attention, proving to be >2X more effective and 3X more efficient than other ad formats.



Adding Snapchat to a media mix can boost attention levels among Gen Z by up to 22%.



While Gen Z pays 34% less attention to ads on conventional platforms, Snapchat’s format fosters active engagement.

Commenting on this, Mike Follett, CEO, Lumen Research, said, "This study shows that genuine human attention is the most reliable predictor of business impact. The fact that attention outperforms VTR by such a wide margin makes it clear the industry needs a new standard."

Amin Lakhani, president, client solutions at WPP Media South Asia, added, "Clients want ROI. This gives us a clear, measurable framework — and a new playbook — to drive better engagement and results in the attention economy."

Amit Chaubey, head of marketing science, Snap Inc. APAC, noted, "We’ve created a practical playbook for brands to plan, measure, and act on attention. With this research, we’re giving brands a way to reach Gen Z in ways that are measurable, meaningful, and impactful."