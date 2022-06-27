AU Bank launches a digital campaign for its LIT Credit Card

Launched over YouTube, the digital only campaign of LIT Credit Card includes three 15 second films that highlight the unique benefits that LIT Credit Card has to offer:

· LIT means Paying Only for Features You Use: The film shows a man taking a bite from a cupcake and only paying for that bite.

· LIT means Choosing Only Features You Want: The film begins with a salesperson asking a customer which mobile she would like to purchase. The lady chooses three features from three different mobiles.

· LIT means Turning Features ON/OFF As Per Your Wish: The film begins with a man proposing a woman and live band playing in the background. The woman accepts the proposal and ask, “if this can be cancelled later on?”, leaving everyone surprised.