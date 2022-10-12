AU Bank’s ad, starring Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani, under fire for hurting religious sentiments

Netizens accuse the bank of hurting religious sentiments and call for its and Khan's boycott.
AU Bank has found itself in a tight spot after its latest ad has fallen afoul netizens and their religious sentiments.
The ad, starring actors Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani, reverse the tradition of the bride leaving her home to join her husband’s home post-marriage. In the spot, Aamir is seen joining Advani in her home.
Film director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted: I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.
#AamirKhan_Insults_HinduDharma is trending on Twitter today (12 October 2022) with most tweets calling for the boycott of the bank and Khan. Several LinkedIn posts criticised the ad too.
Some supported the actor and the bank.
This is not the first time Aamir Khan’s ad has touched the netizens in the wrong manner. In 2021, his ad for CEAT Tyres was called out for hurting the religious sentiments of people around the Diwali festival.