AU Small Finance Bank uses everyday humour to prompt smarter banking

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) has unveiled its new brand campaign, created by McCann, as it continues to build on its central theme of “Soch Badlo, aur Bank Bhi” (Change Your Thinking, Change Your Bank). Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the campaign presents a refreshed creative direction that positions AU’s value proposition through light-hearted, relatable storytelling.

The films move away from product-led messaging and instead use humour, conversational moments and everyday situations to encourage viewers to reassess whether their current bank meets their expectations. Within these narratives, the two actors play subtle catalysts who prompt audiences to explore smarter banking alternatives without overt persuasion.

The campaign highlights AU’s range of consumer and business solutions. For individuals, the bank showcases offerings such as higher interest rates with monthly payouts on AU Savings Accounts and lifestyle benefits on AU Debit Cards. For businesses, AU’s Current Account suite brings together lending, payment collections, merchant solutions, and Trade & Forex services under one platform.

Supporting these propositions are the AU 0101 App and AU 0101 Business App, designed to deliver branch-equivalent services on mobile. Both platforms provide real-time visibility, integrated money management and quick payments, strengthening AU’s digital presence as customer expectations move toward convenience-led banking.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Agarwal, founder, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “This campaign, based on core thought of 'Soch Badlo, aur Bank Bhi', inspires customers to reflect on their banking choices, as we bring the message in a more contemporary, relatable, and entertaining way. Ranbir and Rashmika help us convey this with honesty and charm, while our product strengths in Savings and Current Accounts provide strong reasons to make the switch. This campaign reinforces our commitment to offering customers a smarter, more intuitive banking experience as we prepare for our transition into a Universal Bank.”

Prasoon Joshi, chief creative officer & CEO, McCann Worldgroup India, added, “It’s about exploring the consumer’s evolving mindset through a lens of warmth and relatability. The team wanted to move away from being transactional and find the humour in everyday human truths. The films are rooted in the texture of daily life. The brand team through this campaign created an invitation for people to pause and rethink their banking relationship, but with a smile.”

Directed by Hemant Bhandari and produced by Chrome Pictures, the campaign will run across television, digital platforms, social media and print, expanding AU’s visibility across customer segments as the bank prepares for its transition into a Universal Bank.