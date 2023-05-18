Auburn Digital Solutions expands its operations in Dubai

With its office located in Dubai, it will serve clients from all around the MENA region.
As part of its expansion plans, Auburn Digital Solutions has now set base in Dubai. With its office located in Dubai, they will serve clients from all around the MENA region. They have a full-service agency with staff and resources that are expanding in tandem with their expanding clientele. Following their expansion in Canada, this is a step forward in Auburn's success overseas.
Since its founding in 2013, Auburn Digital Solutions has provided top-notch services and solutions for digital marketing to companies across sectors in India and established business in Canada in the first leg of expansion.
From Dubai, the firm aims to provide services for the whole of Middle East and the Gulf. They provide several services including digital strategy, media buying and planning, brand planning, website development, app development, SEO etc.
“We are one of the few homegrown digital marketing companies with an expanding international clientele. We are actively seeking to increase our worldwide footprint through India, Canada, and the Middle East. We want to provide our clients worldwide with the greatest 360-degree marketing services.” Says Harsh S. Kedia, CEO, Auburn Digital Solutions.
“By providing clients with top-notch digital solutions, we hope to establish ourselves as a preferred partner in the global marketing industry. We strive to help brands fully realise their potential through our services. Added Ashish Tripathi, MD, Auburn Digital Solutions."