Audi drops 'insensitive' and 'suggestive' ad post backlash; makes public apology

The German carmaker has pulled its ad, which featured a little girl eating a banana in front of the Audi RS 4, after criticism.
Audi, the German carmaker, is in hot water after an ad for its RS 4 model didn't sit well with viewers.
The image, posted on the company's Twitter account, shows a young girl eating a banana as she leans on the grille of the RS 4, which, Audi says, is a family car. The caption on the image read, "Lets your heart beat faster – in every aspect."
Viewers complained about the insensitive and suggestive imagery – young girl, banana, high-performance sports car and its red colour.
The carmaker said, "We hear you and let’s get this straight: We care for children. The Audi RS 4 is a family car with more than 30 driver assistance systems, including an emergency brake system. That’s why we showcased it with various family members for the campaign."
"We hoped we could convey these messages, showing that even for the weakest traffic participants, it is possible to relaxingly lean on the RS technology. That was a mistake! Audi never intended to hurt anyone’s feelings."
"We sincerely apologise for this insensitive image and ensure that it will not be used in future. We will also immediately examine internally, how this campaign has been created, and if control mechanisms failed in this case," Audi added.
Here are some of the responses Audi’s explanations:
But, some thought people were creating a hue and cry for nothing
In May 2020, Volkswagen, owner of Audi, came under scanner after its ad showed a dark-skinned man being pushed around by someone who had `fair` hands.