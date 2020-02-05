Audi, Google, Cheetos, Alexa among buzziest Super Bowl ads

Loretta|Google

Created in-house, this Super Bowl ad is nothing but a tearjerker. An old man uses Google Assistant to remember his late wife Loretta. We see how he tells Google to remember simple yet crucial things about her - like how she hated his moustache or how she snorted before she laughed. We get to see her favourite movie (Casablanca) and know that that tulips were her favourite flowers. But the tear ducts open when we see Loretta's message telling him to not miss her too much and to 'get out of the dang house'. Who knew technology could create such emotional storytelling moments?