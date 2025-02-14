Audi India, PHD Media, and Huella’s NEXad launch Q7 facelift via CTV

Audi India launched the Q7 facelift with PHD India, using Huella Service’s NEXad for a Connected TV (CTV) campaign, providing an interactive experience for viewers.

Advertisment

Audi India’s CTV campaign with NEXad allowed users to change the Q7’s colours using their TV remotes. The video highlighted features like dynamic LED headlamps, interiors, and flexibility, reinforcing the Q7’s position as a premium SUV with advanced design and technology.

Commenting on the campaign, Gaurav Sinha, head of marketing, Audi India, said: "At Audi India, our unwavering commitment to our brand ethos, Vorsprung Durch Technik – ‘Advancement through Technology’, inspires everything we do. It was this guiding principle that drove us to leverage the innovation on CTV for the launch of the new Audi Q7, creating an immersive and captivating experience for our audience. With this interactive innovation, we set a new benchmark in how luxury automotive brands can engage with audiences in the digital era."

Prrincey Roy, co-founder and CEO, Huella Services, said that NEXad’s technology of seamlessly blending interactivity with precise targeting, brought Audi’s luxury vision to life, setting a new standard for engagement on connected TV.

“We must thank Audi’s marketing team and PHD India for entrusting us with an opportunity to showcase our capabilities that make CTV ads interactive and immersive. At NEXad, we don’t just run ads—we craft experiences. Our technology seamlessly fuses interactivity with razor-sharp targeting, turning Audi’s luxury vision into an immersive journey on Connected TV. This campaign didn’t just set a new standard for engagement—it redefined what’s possible in CTV advertising,” said Prrincey.

"PHD India's approach to audience-first planning frameworks has helped us drive impact for Audi's campaign. With increasing premiumisation across the country, CTV is a powerful medium that helps us with rich targeting signals to identify premium households and target them accordingly. In times of reduced attention spans, not only does CTV have a high attentive reach, but its innovative ad units also help us break the clutter and stand out from the crowd," said Monaz Todywalla, CEO, PHD India.