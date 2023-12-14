Audible launches a campaign with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Chetan Bhagat and Amish Tripathi

The campaign invites listeners to explore the world of audio storytelling.
Audible, a creator and provider of audio storytelling, has launched its latest campaign Sunke Toh Dekho in India. The campaign aspires to show the audience how Audible can be weaved into their lives seamlessly, especially during those moments through the day when their hands are busy but their minds are free.
Central to the campaign are three brand films, conceptualised and produced by Supari Studios, featuring the actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and renowned authors Chetan Bhagat and Amish Tripathi.
They interact with people in relatable situations like a metro ride, a traffic jam and a gym session, urging them to stop ‘wasting time’ and embrace the opportunity to reflect and explore the audio universe, away from screens, allowing listeners to gain knowledge during everyday tasks.
The films are live on Audible’s social media handles. They will be further leveraged across digital, ATL and BTL mediums such as OOH, Google display networks, news and transaction apps such as Inshorts, Blinkit, Zepto, Uber, Jio Network and across corporate tech parks in Mumbai and Bangalore.
Additionally, passengers on the Mumbai Metro can view the campaign creative via an in-train display and audio ads while on their daily commute.
Shailesh Sawlani, country manager, India, Audible said, “Our campaign spotlights how Audible is woven into the fabric of our audience’s lives as an integral companion, offering entertainment and enlightenment while driving, working out, or during a commute. We want to inspire listeners to transform their idle moments into opportunities for enrichment through entertainment.”
Akshat Gupt, co-founder, chief creative officer and director, Supari Studios, said, “Using humour as our guide, we nudged audiences towards embracing Audible by showcasing the joy of listening and landing the message Sunke Toh Dekho.”
Bhagat added, “As a storyteller, I believe that stories, in any format, are powerful and can inspire and uplift people. This film encourages my fans to view their commute as a time to enrich their lives with valuable audio content on Audible.