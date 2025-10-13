Audi’s festive campaign ‘Journeys of Imagination’ highlights progress through creativity

Audi India has launched its new festive campaign, ‘Journeys of Imagination’, conceptualised by Saatchi & Saatchi India. The campaign builds on Audi’s signature ‘Journey with Audi’ platform and draws inspiration from its global philosophy of ‘Progress through Technology’.

The film highlights how innovation and creativity shape progress, both on the road and beyond. Led by the Audi Q3 Sportback, the campaign also features Audi’s Q range - the Q5 and Q7 - symbolising sophistication, performance, and design.

Capturing the spirit of modern festive celebrations, the narrative explores how cities across India come alive with colour and emotion during the season. Through visuals that blend technology and art, the film portrays how everyday streets and moments transform into a vivid celebration of creativity.

Shot through the lens of AI artist Omkar Korade and photographer Hashim Badani, the campaign follows their journey with the Audi Q3 Sportback through vibrant urban landscapes. Their interpretations turn festive moments into imaginative art, reflecting Audi’s belief that progress is driven by human creativity and innovation.

Positioning the Audi not just as a vehicle but as a companion in discovery, the campaign underlines the brand’s commitment to blending design, technology, and emotion to enhance every journey.

Kartik Smetacek, chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi India, said, “Audi has always championed innovation. And every new idea starts with a leap of imagination. So, for this year’s festive campaign, we collaborated with new-age creators Omkar Korade and Hashim Badani to reimagine how Mumbai celebrates the season. You will soon see their amazing AI art lighting up digital screens across the city.”

Gaurav Sinha, head of marketing & PR, Audi India, added, “Festivals in India are full of imagination and emotion, and we wanted this campaign to reflect that spirit in a way that feels fresh and modern. ‘Celebrating Journeys of Imagination’ is our tribute to how creativity, culture, and innovation come together during this time of the year. For Audi, our philosophy of ‘Progress through Technology’ became the inspiration behind reimagining India’s festive spirit through the lens of modern innovation and creativity.”

Atin Wahal, executive director, Saatchi & Saatchi India, further added, "Our partnership with Audi is built on a shared vision of innovation and progress. It is focused on helping the brand connect meaningfully with audiences and drive creativity in the automotive space. Together, we are crafting experiences and strategies that strengthen Audi’s long-term impact, relevance, and resonance in an ever-evolving market. This campaign is another step in that direction."