Aujasya by The Leela redefines wellness with Smriti Mandhana

The Leela, an Indian luxury hotel chain, announces a new chapter of Aujasya by The Leela, a reimagined outlook that redefines how wellness is experienced in the luxury hospitality world. By focusing on the power of energy and joy, The Leela is setting a new standard in the global wellness landscape—one where well-being is not about retreat but renewal, not about restriction but about embracing life with vitality.

Advertisment

Smriti Mandhana, one of India’s most celebrated athletes, brings her dynamic spirit to the role of icon of India by The Leela. As an advocate for wellness and balanced living both on and off the field, Smriti’s association embodies the essence of Aujasya by The Leela—youthful vitality, authenticity, and an active embrace of joy in every aspect of life.

Shweta Jain, chief marketing and sales officer, The Leela, commented, “Aujasya by The Leela is not just a wellness program—it’s a celebration of life. By centering around the core values of energy, joy, and vitality, we are creating a space where luxury and well-being intertwine effortlessly. We are proud to collaborate with Smriti Mandhana, whose ethos perfectly aligns with our vision to help B-leisure travelers rediscover the joy of living well, in a manner that is deeply personal and profoundly luxurious.”

The reimagined program invites guests to embark on a unique path toward well-being that balances indulgence with vitality. From nature-inspired workshops such as block printing, pottery, and regional cooking classes, to wellness therapies and customised culinary experiences, Aujasya encourages guests to engage with wellness through joyful and energising experiences that feed both the body and soul.

Aujasya by The Leela is crafted with the guidance of an industry think tank that has been pivotal in its conceptualisation. This includes the expertise of Ankita Jalori, a certified health and wellness coach; chef Simran Singh Thapar, executive chef at The Leela Palace Bengaluru; and chef Abhishek Gupta, executive chef of The Leela Ambience Gurugram.

Smriti Mandhana, speaking about her association with The Leela, shared, “I am thrilled to be part of this inspiring journey with The Leela as their Icon of India. Wellness is something I value deeply, and it plays a vital role in my personal and professional life. Aujasya by The Leela brings a fresh, energizing approach to well-being, which resonates with me. Together, we aim to redefine wellness as a joyful and empowering experience for all.”

To mark the unveiling of the next chapter of Aujasya by The Leela, the brand is hosting a series of exclusive events, starting with a wellness masterclass and luncheon at The Leela Palace New Delhi which took place on October 21. This will be followed by an Aujasya CXO Escape at The Leela Palace Bengaluru on October 25 and 26

The program is designed to reflect the modern traveler’s evolving needs, combining moments of personal rejuvenation with cultural immersion, mindful practices, and a sense of joy that lingers long after the journey has ended.