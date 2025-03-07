AutumnGrey & Bandhan Mutual Fund take on finance’s gender bias with humour

This Women’s Day, AutumnGrey, a Grey company in collaboration with Bandhan Mutual Fund, is spotlighting a crucial gap in financial planning, one that has overlooked women for far too long.

At the center of this initiative is The Equal Calculator, a first-of-its-kind financial tool designed to account for career breaks, ensuring financial planning is equal for all.

Traditional financial planning tools have been built for men, assuming a steady, uninterrupted career path. The Equal Calculator includes these factors to help women plan their finances accurately.

“True equality begins when we recognise and design for differences. The Equal Calculator is our way of saying that it’s time to plan for real life, not just one that fits the old mold,” said Anusha Shetty, chairperson and CEO, Grey India.