Avaada Group launches ‘Always Clean, Always On’ energy campaign

Avaada Group has launched a new brand campaign, Always Clean, Always On, positioning it around the rising energy needs of AI technologies and electrified industry. The campaign premiered on Kaun Banega Crorepati, marking a push to frame clean, round-the-clock power as essential infrastructure for India’s digital growth.

The film explores the strain that expanding AI use, automated manufacturing, data centres and smart systems place on electricity supply. Avaada uses the campaign to argue that uninterrupted clean energy will become critical as these sectors scale.

“Digitalisation is not just a trend, it is the foundation of global economic growth,” said Vineet Mittal, chairman of Avaada Group. “AI, automation, and precision manufacturing are reshaping industries, but behind every algorithm, every product, and every real-time insight is an enormous amount of electricity. The energy demands of tomorrow are not linear; they are exponential. If the future runs on intelligence, then intelligence must run on clean power.”

He added, “At Avaada, we believe that powering innovation should not come at the cost of the planet. Our commitment to ‘Always Clean, Always On’ reflects our readiness to serve as the energy backbone for the AI economy, through solar, wind, hybrid systems, pumped hydro, and battery storage solutions that are sustainable, reliable, and scalable.”

The film, created by Leo India, uses a child’s interaction with an AI assistant to illustrate how even simple prompts trigger large-scale digital activity—and, by extension, significant energy consumption. The campaign attempts to contextualise AI’s growing electricity use against the challenges of securing reliable clean power.

During the campaign’s launch on television, Amitabh Bachchan voiced a segment emphasising the widening gap between rising energy demand and dependable supply.

The campaign also highlights broader concerns around energy availability, with power constraints increasingly affecting data centres, advanced manufacturing and digital services globally. Avaada positions its renewable and storage portfolio as part of the solution to this emerging bottleneck.

Further extensions of the campaign will explore sectors such as electric mobility, advanced manufacturing and green hydrogen, and will run across print, digital and outdoor channels.