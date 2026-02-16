Aveeno Baby launches Daily Moisture Cleansing Bar in India

Aveeno Baby has introduced the Daily Moisture Cleansing Bar in India, expanding its portfolio for babies with sensitive skin. The soap-free bar is formulated with colloidal oatmeal and is designed for gentle cleansing without drying the skin.

The product has a pH of 5.5 and is developed with paediatricians and dermatologists. According to the brand, it is suitable for newborns from birth and is made with sulfate-free, coconut-derived surfactants to create mild foam while maintaining the skin barrier.

The company cited rising cases of sensitive skin conditions among children, including atopic dermatitis and eczema, as context for the launch.

Sharing the rationale behind the launch, Manoj Gadgil, business unit head – Essential Health & Skin Health and VP Marketing, Kenvue said: “Over the last decade, there has been significant increase in babies and children suffering from sensitive skin conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (AD), eczema and diaper dermatitis largely due to extreme weather and environmental conditions. As per the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), the incidence of AD in Indian children has increased by approximately 20-39%1. Given the growing incidents, parents are increasingly seeking diverse solutions to prevent and effectively manage these conditions.

We are excited to introduce the Aveeno Baby Daily Moisture Cleansing Bar, bringing the same goodness of colloidal oat to a new bar format and further strengthen our clinically proven sensitive-skin portfolio in India. This innovation reflects our deep understanding of baby skin science and physiology, developed in collaboration with pediatricians & & dermatologists, to create a superior product that offers relief and hydration creating a strong foundation for a baby’s healthy skin.”

The product was introduced at the 63rd Annual Conference of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP-Pedicon 2026), where healthcare professionals were present.

Dr. Dilip Tripathi, regional head of Baby & Women’s Health Research & Development at Kenvue, emphasised the clinical advantages of non-soap-based bars, said: “Sensitive skin requires specialised care, particularly in infants. Not all cleansers are equal and effective, especially for sensitive skin conditions. Today, premium soap-free cleansing bars are becoming the preferred choice in pediatric practice due to their effective cleansing properties while being gentle on the skin and preserving the natural barrier. Aveeno Baby Daily Moisture Cleansing Bar is clinically tested to provide gentle cleansing, reduce dryness with a balanced pH to protect the barrier function making it an ideal cleansing solution for babies with sensitive and compromised skin.”

Priced at INR 200, the product is available across e-commerce platforms and modern trade outlets. The launch is supported by a digital campaign across Meta and YouTube, along with influencer-led content.