Average Ad-Fraud rate to go up to 45-55% against the present 25-35%

The report lays down best practices for marketers to adopt as Digital Marketing is repurposed. Some of the main among them include:-

• Perform a third-party due diligence of affiliates before partnering with them.

• Run a trial campaign along with an ad-fraud protection solution and check out the true performance of the campaigns including the fraud rate.

• Keep a track of incent walls and other undesired digital places where you would never want your brand to be. Being there could be counterproductive and hit the brand image just when its begun to build.

• Do a deep data analysis of the campaign performance. You will find lot many patterns prescribing the future course. Set a data driven approach from the beginning.

• While its prudent to seek third-party independent support, also train your team around ad-fraud so that you have an expert in house to interface with the ad-fraud ecosystem.