Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network to chair Broadcaster Jury at The Abby One Show Awards 2023

Avinash Pandey,CEO of ABP Network, will chair the Broadcaster Jury at the Abby One Show Awards 2023. ABP Network runs 6 news channels, 10 digital channels and a successful film production company ABP Studios.
Avinash is the serving President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) and also the President of the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter. He is also the Director of the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) and a former Director of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF).
An alumnus of Harvard Business School, Avinash also holds a degree in History and a postgraduate degree in Modern Indian History from Delhi University.
He has been a member of several committees, including the Media & Entertainment Committee of FICCI, Chairman of the National Council on Entertainment and Media – ASSOCHAM, Panel Advisory Committee of the Bureau of Outreach & Communication for the release of government advertisements, and the Committee of Experts appointed by the I&B Ministry on ethical standards in media coverage.
Avinash says “Being part of the Broadcaster jury for ‘Abby One Show Awards’ gives me an opportunity to reflect on the state of the media, the only business perhaps where truth is tested every minute, every day, every year.”
Avinash has received twice the Best CEO of the Year Award in 2019 and 2022 apart from numerous other awards including the Media Person of the Year by the Indian Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA).
The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023.