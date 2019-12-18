Aviva India appoints Creativeland Asia as its creative partner

Anjali Malhotra chief customer, marketing, Digital and IT Officer, Aviva Life Insurance said, “We are pleased to appoint Creativeland Asia as our creative partners. As we embark upon a new journey with a refreshed brand purpose, Creativeland will help us translate this into multichannel communication that will help us achieve business and brand goals that we have set for ourselves. Their experience and capabilities to execute large ticket integrated campaigns should go a long way in helping us strengthen the brand trust that we have always enjoyed.”