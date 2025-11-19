Avvatar collaborates with Janhvi Kapoor to drive its Protein Bar campaign

Avvatar, the homegrown sports nutrition and high-protein snacking brand from Parag Milk Foods, has announced a new collaboration with Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor for its latest digital campaign promoting the already-loved Avvatar Chocolate Protein Bar.

The reel captures Janhvi in a candid, fun moment as she talks about the constant balancing act of staying fit while dealing with irresistible chocolate cravings, a struggle every fitness-focused individual understands. Her natural charm and playful honesty make the story instantly relatable, positioning the Avvatar Chocolate Protein Bar as the perfect solution for those who want to enjoy indulgence without compromising their health goals. The collaboration leverages her wide appeal to strengthen Avvatar's presence among young consumers, sportspersons, fitness enthusiasts, and working professionals.



Speaking about the association, Akshali Shah, executive director, Parag Milk Foods, said: “As we move toward becoming a holistic health and nutrition company, our focus is on creating products that blend taste, convenience, and high-quality protein. Avvatar protein bar marks our entry into the fast-growing protein snacking segment and partnering with Janhvi Kapoor elevates this mission with unmatched energy and reach. With a powerful 360-degree marketing strategy, we’re confident that Avvatar will set new benchmarks and redefine India’s protein landscape.”

With this campaign, the brand aims to expand its presence in India’s rapidly growing high-protein snacking segment, driven by Gen Z and millennials shifting toward cleaner, functional alternatives.

The content will be rolled out on Avvatar’s social platforms, supporting the brand’s ongoing effort to engage with a younger, health-conscious audience.