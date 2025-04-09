AXA's 'Three Words' campaign by Publicis Conseil covers domestic violence in insurance

AXA, working with Publicis Conseil has made changes in its insurance policies across France, recognising domestic violence as a risk and aids women, children who are victims. The initiative supported by the campaign will provide emergency relocation support for domestic violence.

Advertisment

In France, domestic violence is on rise. Police stations have reported double the number of domestic violence victims between 2016 and 2023. The Women’s Foundation estimates the actual number of victims nears 1 million each year.

The French Ministry of the Interior states 77% of calls to 3919 (a national helpline for domestic violence) mention the urgent need for housing.

Lack of rehousing solutions will prevent women from leaving violent households. Abusers often isolate victims, control their finances, and leave them without resources, support, or places to go.

When a victim of domestic violence seeks help, danger often peaks. Quick action is crucial. Insurers specialise in emergency rehousing after disasters like fire or flood. They have systems to rehouse a family within 24 hours, in equivalent accommodation. With this expertise, AXA can provide rapid assistance, ensuring the victim and children are safely relocated. AXA acts during this emergency window to help women find their footing, allowing nonprofit organizations to provide long-term support.

As part of its commitment to fighting domestic violence, AXA France has introduced two new guarantees in its home insurance policies:

Juridica, AXA France’s legal protection subsidiary, provides legal, psychological, and financial support through a team of 50 lawyers trained to assist victims of violence.

AXA offers emergency rehousing coverage for 7 days (renewable) for the victim and children, giving them time, security needed to take steps, find long-term housing.

This new support system includes:

A dedicated legal assistance helpline, available Monday to Friday, providing victims with guidance on their rights, assesses their potential need for emergency housing relocation.

AXA Partners, focused on everyday assistance, operates a specialised unit for domestic violence victims, available 24/7. This team secures safe accommodation (hotel or trusted third party) while ensuring anonymity, security guarantees, geographic considerations, family needs (number of children). They also arrange transportation to the chosen location.

To raise awareness of this new support system, AXA has launched a large-scale communication campaign (TV, national billboards, social media) designed by Publicis Conseil. The campaign centers on adding ‘three words’ to insurance policies – ‘and domestic violence’ – which will make a difference.

A TV commercial will run for three weeks, supported by a national billboard campaign, press, digital, social media coverage. A 2-minute educational video explaining the initiative, detailing victim support process behind AXA’s new guarantee, has been launched. A short documentary, directed by Marjory Dejardin with Sarah Barukh has also been released following the entire victim support process from initial contact with AXA, highlighting the efforts of those working to help them. After a launch in France, the AXA group considers expansion into other countries.