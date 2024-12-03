Axis Bank unveils new campaign targeting key customers

Axis Bank has introduced the next phase of its ‘Dil Se Open’ campaign, called ‘Har Raah Dil Se Open,’ focusing on the role of its 100,000 bankers in customer service. The campaign features five films targeting salaried individuals, senior citizens, entrepreneurs, high-net-worth clients, and customers in Bharat. The campaign highlights its 5,577-branch network and the addition of Citi employees to its workforce.

Speaking on this announcement, Rajiv Anand, deputy managing director, Axis Bank said, “We have always been an institution rooted in our values. This, combined with our unwavering commitment to customer-centricity, forms the cornerstone of our unique value proposition. As we navigate an ever-changing and challenging business environment, we are confident that no matter how the landscape changes, an organisation that puts the consumer first will always be relevant.”

Commenting on the campaign, Anoop Manohar, chief marketing officer, Axis Bank said, “Our ‘Dil Se Open’ campaign, ‘har raah dil se open’, is a celebration of the values that shape our Bank and drive every employee’s commitment to our consumers. At Axis Bank, we believe that banking isn’t just about transactions; it’s about human connections. Many of our bankers work behind the scenes to make an impact on our customers’ lives. In a world where technology often takes center stage, we believe it’s our people who make all the difference.”

The campaign was conceptualised by Lowe Lintas and will run across television, digital platforms, and social media.