Axis Bank vouches to open all avenues for its customers in new campaign

The campaign has been conceptualized by Lowe Lintas.
Axis Bank launches its new campaign to reinstate its brand’s philosophy ‘Dil Se Open’ conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Mumbai. The campaign, through a multi-ad series showcases stories of people from different walks of life.
Axis Bank in 2020 launched its ‘Dil Se Open’ brand philosophy by narrowing barriers between a customer and the bank. The ads released earlier showed Axis Bank to be more inviting through gestures and acts, thus giving the brand a human touch in a world driven by tech. Taking this philosophy further, Axis Bank tries to show that not just being humane but creating lasting values for its customers is also important. The recent campaign highlights the length to which the brand and its employees who are the core strength of the bank can go to live by its philosophy and ethos.
The new ads characterise people who have an intent and belief to do something more or start something new in their life and how they are supported by Axis Bank. The employees of Axis Bank have a tendency of crossing the most challenging terrain to put their customer’s needs first, giving them a perfect start and opportunity to achieve their dreams and aspirations.
Commenting on the campaign, Anoop Manohar, chief marketing officer, Axis Bank said, “In 2018, while speaking to our customers and our employees, we discovered that what really differentiates Axis Bank is its ‘customer centricity’! This unique value proposition inspired our national campaign in 2020 - Dil Se Open. Following up on the earlier campaign, we have come up with a refreshing thought where we answer the question ‘What value does being Dil Se Open bring to you (our customers)?’ - the campaign is part of a humble journey where we only aspire to strengthen and deepen our emotional connection with our customers, and build on the trust enjoyed by Axis Bank, in a distinctive manner.”
Prateek Bhardwaj, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas said, “Over the last two years, we have seen the Dil se Open campaign being truly owned by Axis employees. We have heard so many employee stories inspired by our last campaign which in turn have inspired stories for this year's campaign. Long may this virtuous circle continue.”
Amar Singh, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, “ ‘Dil se open’ was always more than just a philosophy that Axis Bank promotes. Its inspiration comes from the way the employees conduct themselves. From wholeheartedly looking into your tiniest requirement, to putting their hearts into helping you with what seems insurmountable. This approach to work is what makes them feel like they are on your side, part of your team, even part of your family. Doing everything they can for your cause, as if it were their own. And this, is what the campaign derives its inspiration from.”
Credits
Agency: Lowe Lintas
Creative Team: Prateek Bhardwaj, Amar Singh, Joshua Thomas, Prathamesh Gharat, Katya Mohan, Gaurav Pawar, Khushnaaz Jamshedji, Abhay Desle
Account Management Team: Kunal Joshi, Jay Ladhani, Samreen Merchant, Sameerdutt Sawant, Satvik Dabholkar,
Planning Team: Anurag Prasad, Pooja Rawat, Rucha Nagavekar
Production House: ThinkPot (Director: Manoj Pillai)