Axis Bank vouches to open all avenues for its customers in new campaign

Amar Singh, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, “ ‘Dil se open’ was always more than just a philosophy that Axis Bank promotes. Its inspiration comes from the way the employees conduct themselves. From wholeheartedly looking into your tiniest requirement, to putting their hearts into helping you with what seems insurmountable. This approach to work is what makes them feel like they are on your side, part of your team, even part of your family. Doing everything they can for your cause, as if it were their own. And this, is what the campaign derives its inspiration from.”