Axis Bank's festive campaign emphasises “Achhai kabhi rukni nahi chahiye”

Axis Bank, a private sector bank in India has unveiled its festive campaign Dil Se Open Celebrations, aiming to capture the true spirit of Indian festivals. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign highlights the importance of doing good deeds, not just during festivals but every day, because “achhai kabhi rukni nahi chahiye.”

The campaign is rolled out in two phases. In phase one, Axis Bank celebrated the vibrant traditions of Ganesh Utsav and Onam, bringing alive the warmth and joy associated with these festivals. Beyond the festive celebrations, the films emphasised the importance of making small, thoughtful gestures every day, and to celebrate the people around them in meaningful ways throughout the year.

Phase two builds on this festive spirit with the ongoing celebration of Navratri and the upcoming Diwali. While the culture and traditions showcased in every film are distinct from each other, the campaign acts as a reminder to the audience that the spirit of compassion, togetherness, and self-care which we imbibe during festivals and is the true representation of being Dil Se Open should carry on into our everyday lives.

Commenting on the campaign, Anoop Manohar, chief marketing officer, Axis Bank, said, “Festivals inspire goodness in many forms- reunions with family, reviving the spirit of community, going the extra mile for our loved ones and much more. Our campaigns urge people to embrace the essence of these traditions throughout the year and not be limited to the festive alone. India is a land of many festivals, and we have used regional nuances of these festivals in a series of heartwarming films to bring this narrative to life. The plethora of offers available on credit cards and other banking products are an apt enabler for keeping these traditions alive during and after the festival”.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Kapil Batra, president, Lowe Lintas said, “This campaign builds on Axis Bank’s ‘Dil Se Open’ philosophy, encouraging people to embrace kindness throughout the year. Kudos to the team for bringing this idea alive by capturing very relatable and unique moments that make each festival truly special.”

Also sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Prathamesh Gharat, executive director, Lowe Lintas said "With 'Dil Se Open Celebrations,' our goal was to celebrate not only the festivals but the emotions and values that come with them. Indian festivals beautifully highlight the bonds we share, but it’s the everyday moments of kindness and compassion that truly make life special. Through this campaign, we want to encourage people to continue carrying that spirit forward, to show that being 'Dil Se Open' is a way of life, not just during festive times, but all year round."

Axis Bank customers can enjoy up to 25% discount on brands for Shopping (Amazon, Flipkart, Max Fashion, Myntra, Tira, VERO MODA), Electronics (IFB, Motorola, Reliance Digital, Samsung, Xiaomi), Luxury lifestyle (COACH, HUGO BOSS, Michael Kors, TUMI), Dining & Grocery (Blinkit, EazyDiner, Swiggy) and many more across segments. Customers who are looking to join their loved ones in other cities or plan for their upcoming holidays, can avail instant savings through travel partners like Cleartrip, Cathay Pacific, MakeMyTrip, Paytm Flights and Yatra. For ease of payment and flexibility, customers can also avail some of these offers using attractive EMI plans.

The campaigns are live on all platforms.

CREDITS:

Client: Axis Bank

Client Team: Anoop Manohar, Ananya Shukla, Avani Kapoor, Parth Gandhi, Ekta Lalwani

Agency: Lowe Lintas

Creative: Kapil Batra, Prathamesh Gharat, Aditya Tripathi, Katya Mohan, Gaurav Pawar, Virendra Vilankar, Tushita Joshi, Shane D’silva

Servicing: Jay Ladhani, Arjun Hari, Sameerdutt Sawant, Samreen Merchant

Planning: Pooja Rawat

Agency Production: Renuka Koul, Sonu Jha

Production House: Spotlights Production (Onam & Ganpati) & Chaikhari Films (Navratri & Diwali)

Director: Joshua Thomas (Spotlights Production) & Amit Pandiarkar (Chaikhari Films)