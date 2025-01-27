Axis Max Life taps influencers for 'Double Bharosa' campaign launch

Axis Max Life Insurance, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company, has launched the Double Bharosa campaign to raise awareness of life insurance products. The campaign utilises the theme of “double” through content featuring influencers in dual roles, symbolising how life insurance acts as a vital ingredient in building a secure future. Influencers from food, finance, and poetry, including Shivesh Bhatia, Yahya Bootwala, and Ujjawal Pahwa, have been involved in this campaign.

The campaign uses real-life analogies and fits influencers' content formats to increase audience engagement. This approach helps reach a wider audience while maintaining authenticity.

Commenting on the campaign, Rahul Talwar, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Axis Max Life Insurance, said, “At Axis Max Life Insurance we're constantly working to simplify products and processes, building trust with our customers and making life insurance accessible to all. Our latest step in that direction is the new influencer-backed social media campaign that uses creative storytelling and meaningful collaborations to address hesitations that individuals harbour when it comes to purchasing life insurance. This digital campaign is rooted in our brand narrative of delivering ‘Double Bharosa’ to our customers; enabling them to understand their options better and make more confident choices, and ultimately allowing them to focus on what truly matters – the protection of their loved ones.”

Axis Max Life has partnered with Radio Mirchi to expand its reach. Radio Mirchi’s RJs will share content on the station’s social media to promote trust. The collaboration with Axis Bank reinforces their credibility in life insurance and banking, offering customers added assurance and supporting the “Double Bharosa” message.

The campaign targets audiences aged 18-45 years in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, addressing challenges such as hesitations in choosing life insurance due to concerns about reliability and value.