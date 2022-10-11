Axis Mutual Fund and Mirum team up for a new investor awareness campaign

Naila Patel, executive creative director, Mirum India Digital , says of the campaign, “What works in this campaign is the element of simplicity - there are no convoluted ideas, no layers the audience must peel through to get to the core message of the campaign. From a creative standpoint, keeping the messaging simple was paramount to us - when you get down to the technicality of it, understanding the category of Balanced Advantage Funds is complicated, so we wanted to ensure our campaign made it easier for investors to make an informed decision, and help them understand how this category of mutual fund can add value to their wealth creation journey. Besides, our protagonists are everyday people in everyday situations, something our audience can very easily relate to.”