Axis Mutual Fund launches #SochaSamjhaNivesh for investor awareness

Axis Mutual Fund, an asset management company, announced the launch of its flagship investor awareness campaign, #SochaSamjhaNivesh. Recognising that the complexities of the investment world can often be overwhelming for new investors, Axis Mutual Fund's

#SochaSamjhaNivesh initiative aims to simplify investment concepts, empowering investors with the knowledge and understanding to make informed decisions. The first series of the platform focuses on educating investors about the benefits of Multicap funds using a comprehensive 360-degree approach to engage the audience.

Multicap Funds invests across all three market capitalisations (large, mid, and small). #SochaSamjhaNivesh platform has launched its first series to explain the benefits of Multicap Funds to new investors.

B. Gopkumar, MD and CEO, Axis Mutual Fund, stated, “In today's fast-paced investment landscape, investors can easily be overwhelmed by complex decisions and the allure of immediate gratification. #SochaSamjhaNivesh aims to provide investors with the relevant information needed to make investment decisions thereby, empowering investors to make informed choices. The current market landscape is such that there are relevant opportunities across all three segments (large, mid, and small). Therefore, by focusing on Multicap funds in our inaugural series, we aim to showcase a diversified and accessible equity investment solution without sacrificing simplicity.”

The campaign’s TVCs focus on two critical emotions, FOMO and Confusion. In the first TVC, a protagonist's desire to gain individual exposure to large, mid, and small caps is fulfilled through the strategic equity allocation offered by Multicap Funds. The second TVC highlights the confusion investors often face when determining equity allocations and shows how Multicap Funds, with their exposure to all three market caps, provide a simple and effective solution. The TVCs will be launched early next week, and the digital leg of the campaign goes live today.



Boniface Noronha, SVP and head – marketing, digital and direct sales, Axis Mutual Fund, emphasised, "Axis Mutual Fund’s #SochaSamjhaNivesh is an insightful initiative that taps into the core emotional decision-making process of investing while encouraging investors to make informed decisions. The two slice-of-life films are crafted to capture everyday interactions, creating a deeper connection with our target audience.”



Naila Patel, NCD and vice president, Mirum India, the agency behind the campaign, said, "When we did the Socha Samjha Risk campaign last year, we knew we’d hit something interesting with the term ‘Socha Samjha’, because that’s what mutual funds are about - investments that are well-thought-out, i.e., Socha Samjha. Additionally, it is an apt space for everything Axis Mutual Fund stands for - making well-thought-out, responsible investment decisions for the future. We knew it had the potential to grow as a long-term property for the brand, which is why we gave it more legs with Socha Samjha Nivesh. The films use everyday situations to speak to the audience, and it was crucial for us to maintain this simplicity while also highlighting the benefits of Multicap funds. What’s interesting about this campaign is that it doesn’t restrict itself to educating investors about multi cap funds - it’s a larger conversation about making a Socha Samjha Nivesh in a fund that aligns with your risk appetite, goals, and investment horizons."