Axis Mutual Fund revamps mobile app; releases ad to educate investors about investment

The investor awareness campaign aims to educate investors about the benefits and importance of a SIP to fulfil all their financial goals.
The COVID pandemic has taught us, among other things, the importance of disciplined investing. Risk-taking capacities have changed drastically over the course of the last six months.
In such a situation, a SIP (systematic investment plan) is an ideal solution to protect and grow our hard earned money. Due to multiple benefits, such as flexibility, disciplined approach, rupee cost averaging and compounding potential, SIPs hold a significant place in one’s investment portfolio.
In this context, Axis Mutual Fund has launched a new digital campaign, called ’ShuruaatSIPse’, to educate investors about the importance of SIPs to meet their intended financial objective.
The digital campaign aims to make investors realise that at any given point in their lives, a secure investment portfolio is of paramount importance. Whether they are starting a career as a musician, or venturing into their own businesses, or even starting the journey to create their own wealth, a systematic and disciplined form of investing is a must. Investing regularly through the SIP route not only mitigates the fear of ‘right market timing’, but also helps investors stay away from any emotional biases.
The campaign also builds on the insight that individuals come across different challenges, aspirations and goals in different stages of life. And for each such life stage and need, a SIP can be a great investment avenue, offering ease, flexibility and affordability.
In a press release, Chandresh Kumar Nigam, MD and CEO, Axis AMC, said, “The journey to every new goal begins with taking the first step in the right direction. Similarly, for financial wellness, you need one step towards responsible investing — and it need not be a big step. It can be a tiny step, one that you are comfortable with. The important thing is to start, stay focused, and adopt a disciplined and systematic approach. Through the ‘ShuruaatSIPse‘ campaign, we are hoping that investors understand the importance of starting the investment journey with a SIP.”
To make the investment journey easier for the investors, Axis Mutual Fund has revamped its mobile application to include new features. Right from adding multiple investments in the cart and checking out to, resuming transactions in case of a drop off, and easy switching schemes, the app is one of the latest ones available in the market today. It also enables investments through UPI, ability to make new investments and top-ups easily, and access NAV updates and account statements on the go.
From April 2020 onwards, investments from the app have grown at a rate of 30 per cent month-on-month.