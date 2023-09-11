Axis Mutual Fund's #SochaSamjhaRisk campaign emphasises informed investing through risk comprehension

Naila Patel, national creative director, Mirum India, says, “While talking about risks is always tricky in mutual fund communication, this campaign gave us the opportunity to do just that - put the spotlight on risk, loud and clear! The genesis of this idea lies in the risks we take every day, the moment we step out of the comfort and safety of our homes. The big bad world can be risky, but we take the risk of navigating that big bad world, because we've put some thought behind a risk, we're willing to take - a #SochaSamjhaRisk. And that’s what we’re telling those who’re averse to investing in mutual funds; sure, there’s risk, but if you know how to interpret that risk with the risk profiler and risk-o-meter, there’s a story waiting to unfold - the story of you realising your dreams."