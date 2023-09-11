Axis Mutual Fund's #SochaSamjhaRisk campaign emphasises informed investing through risk comprehension

The campaign has been creatively conceptualised and led by Mirum India.
Axis Mutual Fund, one of the leading fund houses in India, has announced the launch of its new dynamic and insightful advertising campaign, #SochaSamjhaRisk. The 360-degree campaign is aimed at encouraging investors to understand their individual risk appetites with the help of a Risk Profiler. The initiative also focuses on educating investors about the Riskometer to understand the fund's risk and make informed investment decisions.
Most investors understand the importance of investing, but they can be easily influenced by market noise. Everyday market fluctuations are often seen as the benchmark for risk, which makes mutual funds seem like a risky investment option. This can lead to misconceptions among investors, who may not have a good understanding of what risk is and how it can be mitigated. #SochaSamjhaRisk is Axis Mutual Fund's initiative to improve investor education and help people understand the risks associated with their investments.
B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Mutual Fund, stated, "Most investors perceive ‘Risk’ in the negative connotation and pay little heed to comprehending the real ‘Risk-Return’ trade off. As responsible investment managers, we believe investors must understand how ‘Risk’ influences their financial journey. Our latest initiative #SochaSamjhaRisk underscores the significance of well-thought-out investment decisions over impulsive, uninformed choices influenced by hearsay or market noise.”
The first and second videos focus on spreading awareness and educating investors about Riskometer as a key tool to understand fund risk. By familiarising themselves with the Riskometer’s categories and aligning them with their comfort levels, goals, and investment durations, investors can make informed decisions and effectively manage risks to meet their financial goals.
The Risk Profiler is a tool designed to help investors understand their unique risk-taking capacity by factoring in individual goals and financial objectives. Therefore, the third and fourth videos emphasise on encouraging investors to assess their risk appetite to make informed decisions.
Boniface Noronha, SVP & head – marketing, digital & direct sales at Axis Mutual Fund, emphasised, "Axis Mutual Fund’s #SochaSamjhaRisk is a one of its-first kind of initiatives aimed at changing the dynamics of investor education by actively encouraging people to ‘understand and decode risk’. #SochaSamjhaRisk capitalises on the core human insight of staying away from everything seemingly ‘Risky’ without truly understanding the ‘Risks’ involved. The four slice of life films capture everyday interactions to create a stronger resonance with the target audience.”
Recently, Axis Mutual Fund has introduced the Risk Profiler feature on its website to help investors assess their risk appetite and plan their investment journey accordingly. For this, individuals must answer a series of questions focusing on factors such as financial goals, time horizon, investment preferences, and risk aversion to understand their approach to different situations, basis which their risk appetite will be revealed.
Naila Patel, national creative director, Mirum India, says, “While talking about risks is always tricky in mutual fund communication, this campaign gave us the opportunity to do just that - put the spotlight on risk, loud and clear! The genesis of this idea lies in the risks we take every day, the moment we step out of the comfort and safety of our homes. The big bad world can be risky, but we take the risk of navigating that big bad world, because we've put some thought behind a risk, we're willing to take - a #SochaSamjhaRisk. And that’s what we’re telling those who’re averse to investing in mutual funds; sure, there’s risk, but if you know how to interpret that risk with the risk profiler and risk-o-meter, there’s a story waiting to unfold - the story of you realising your dreams."