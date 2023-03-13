Ayatiworks bags digital and creative mandate for Naga Foods

The agency will bring a fresh set of ideas to achieve the brand objective and handle digital channels for Naga Foods.
The digital marketing mandate for Naga Foods has just been awarded to Ayatiworks, a digital marketing firm based in Chennai. The agency will be managing their campaigns to drive more engagement, digital and creative solutions mandate for the brand.
Naga Food has served as the corporation that represents Naga throughout its existence. Naga is today truly established as a farm to fork company with state-of-the-art production facility.
Ayatiworks will seek to improve Naga Foods Group's entire brand visibility on the internet and social media platforms. The agency will be in charge of developing original content as well as data-driven social media campaigns as part of its mandate. The agency has two advertising campaigns already planned for Holi & Ramadan. With increased exposure and the implementation of a solid brand strategy, the agency will ensure that the brand reaches market leadership. Monitoring customer interest and aiding the brand in starting a conversation across all accessible integrated marketing channels are duties assigned to the agency.
AyatiWorks founder Upendran Nandakumar expressed his joy by saying, "We're all prepared to implement 360 degree digital solutions to disrupt, and drive campaigns for the brand to help it fly to new heights. Through our all-encompassing strategy, we hope to help clients create more successful narratives and stronger connections with their audience. We are convinced that using best-in-class tactics, Naga Food will maintain its lead in a fiercely competitive sector. We would adopt the strategy of creating meaningful discussions for the brand and elevating their presence.”
Monaa Kannan, director Marketing Naga Limited Consumer Division, expressed excitement about the partnership: "We are pleased to have Ayatiworks on board as our digital partner. With the growing digital world, we plan to connect with each and every consumer through digital medium to keep them updated with our regular innovated products.”