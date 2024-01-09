Ayouthveda ropes in Genelia Deshmukh as its first-ever Indian brand ambassador

Genelia will become the new face of Ayouthveda's face care range.
Ayouthveda, an ayurvedic personal care brand, has announced Genelia Deshmukh as its first-ever Indian brand ambassador for its face care range, adding a touch of timeless elegance to the brand's commitment to authentic beauty rituals.
Genelia embodies the spirit of Ayouthveda's philosophy, emphasising the spirit of tradition and modernity in the pursuit of radiant and healthy skin. As the face of Ayouthveda's face care range, Genelia encapsulates the brand's dedication to bringing forth the age-old wisdom of Ayurveda in a contemporary, luxurious form.
Commenting on the association, Sanchit Sharma– PhD Phytochemistry (founder and director), AIMIL Ayouthveda India, said, "Ayouthveda is synonymous with Ayurveda. We are thrilled to have Genelia as our first Indian brand ambassador as her work and values align with our brand’s philosophy. With her we are able to show our brand evolving with modern times."
Speaking about the partnership, Genelia added, "I am delighted to be associated with AIMIL Ayouthveda which has a legacy of 40 years into manufacturing and marketing Ayurvedic pharmaceutical products. I have always believed in the importance of Modern Ayurveda as a key step in our commitment to a healthy skincare and overall wellbeing and Ayouthveda face care products just celebrates that.”