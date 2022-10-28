Ayurvedic Gas-O-Fast rolls out campaign for India ki Acidity ka Indian Ayurvedic Solution

With an aim to reach a wider audience base, this year the brand initiated a well-planned 360-degree campaign aiming to amplify the brand reach and seek deeper penetration into the market. As part of the campaign, the brand executed multiple activities. In the first instance, Ayurvedic Gas-O-Fast activated an OOH campaign to strike a chord with the audience. The brand has launched the activity across Pune, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and other parts of India. It took a multi-dimensional route with hoardings in Pune, Boat branding in Dal Lake, Srinagar, Station branding in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and wet sampling in Uttar Pradesh to reach out to customers. The activity also included branding activity and TV serial integration on Colors TV, covering different media channels. It sought to target the non-digital audience who still resort to traditional mediums for staying updated.