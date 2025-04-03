Ayush bakes a ‘Prashant’ in Philips Air Fryer’s latest campaign

Philips domestic appliances has just launched its latest Air Fryer campaign in collaboration with Ayush—the internet sensation known for his viral pronunciation of ‘croissant’ as ‘Prashant’.

Leveraging Ayush’s viral fame, Versuni strategically partnered with him to highlight the versatility of the Philips Air Fryer range. Through this collaboration, the brand showcases how anyone can easily bake a perfect croissant—or "Prashant"—in a Philips Air Fryer.

In the video, Ayush takes on the challenge of baking a croissant in the Philips Air Fryer, all while trying to pronounce the word correctly—with a little help from an AI tool. The video demonstrates that air fryers aren’t just a convenient kitchen gadget; they are a game-changer for home cooking and baking.

Commenting on the collaboration, Pooja Baid, chief marketing officer, Versuni India, said "At Versuni, we are committed to reimagining everyday cooking experiences. This collaboration with Ayush is a fun yet meaningful way to show how the Philips Air Fryer goes beyond convenience—it empowers consumers to experiment, explore, and enjoy homemade meals with ease. The air fryer brings versatility to every kitchen whether you’re making a crispy snack or a perfectly baked croissant; or “Prashant”.