Ayush Ministry bans 'Miraculous' claims in ads for ayurveda and siddha drugs

The Ministry of Ayush has issued a clarification, stating that advertising Ayurveda and Siddha drugs with claims of "miraculous" cures or guaranteed results is prohibited. This move aims to curb misleading promotions and ensure that advertising of such traditional medicines adheres to regulatory guidelines.

The Ayush Ministry issued a public notice clarifying that it does not certify or approve any Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani, or Homoeopathic (ASU&H) companies or their products. The ministry also emphasised that it does not grant manufacturing licences to any ASU&H manufacturers or companies for the sale of their medicines.

“It is illegal to advertise ASU&H drugs claiming miraculous or supernatural effects for the treatment of diseases. Such advertisements can mislead and endanger public health by promoting unverified or false claims," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Ayush has emphasised that advertising drugs claiming to cure specific conditions is prohibited under The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, with violations subject to legal penalties. Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Unani (ASU) drugs containing Schedule E1 substances must only be taken under a licensed medical practitioner's supervision. Drug labels must include warnings in both Hindi and English, cautioning against unsupervised use.

“General public are advised to use such medications only after consultations with registered medical practitioners/doctors of concerned Ayush systems," the ministry said.

The ministry also warned the public against self-diagnosis and self-medication with ASU&H products. “Public is also encouraged to report any such objectionable advertisements, false claims, fake medicines etc to the concerned State Licensing Authority or the Ministry of Ayush for appropriate action," the notice stated.